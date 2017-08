Oct 27 (Reuters) - B-Lot Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a syndicated loan contract for 1.84 billion yen, with The Hokkaido Bank,Ltd. as the arranger, for the acquisition and development of the Hokkaido-based land

* Says it plans to construct a hotel on the land

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fBokVd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)