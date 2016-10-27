FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock sees 2016 net profit fluctuate by -25 pct to 25 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock sees 2016 net profit fluctuate by -25 pct to 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 13.6 million yuan to 22.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 18.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased operating income and the disposal gains from land and housing transfer, as well as the performance recording of a joint venture are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6MgWH8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

