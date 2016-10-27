BRIEF-Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock sees 2016 net profit fluctuate by -25 pct to 25 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 13.6 million yuan to 22.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 18.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased operating income and the disposal gains from land and housing transfer, as well as the performance recording of a joint venture are the main reasons for the forecast

