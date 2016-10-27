FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Simei Media sees 2016 net profit up 40 pct to 90 pct
October 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Simei Media sees 2016 net profit up 40 pct to 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Simei Media Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 90 percent, or to be 123.7 million yuan to 167.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 88.3 million yuan

* Comments that improved integrated marketing capabilities, increased customer volume and increased scope of consolidated statements, as well as the business expansion are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/edEh5x

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

