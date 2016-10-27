FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lancy sees 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 130 pct
#Apparel & Accessories
October 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lancy sees 2016 net profit up 100 pct to 130 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lancy Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 100 percent to 130 percent, or to be 148.9 million yuan to 171.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74.5 million yuan

* Comments that the financial result consolidation of newly merged companies and enhanced profitability of investment targets, as well as increased government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Slxu4V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

