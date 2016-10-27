FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics sees 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct
#Communications Equipment
October 27, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics sees 2016 net profit up 30 pct to 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Yinhe Electronics Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 296.0 million yuan to 364.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 227.7 million yuan

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged company and increased income from set-top boxes, intelligent electromechanical equipment and new energy electric vehicles business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/amIeGR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

