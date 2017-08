Oct 27 (Reuters) - Akatsuki Corp :

* Says it to fully acquire its 51 percent owned Tokyo-based unit NS Holdings from an individual for 98 million yen on Oct. 28

* Says it to merge NS Holdings and NS Holdings to be dissolved after merger

* Says the merger will effective on Dec. 17

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VJWolI

