BRIEF-Yaxia Automobile sees 2016 net profit up 450.4-496.8 pct

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 450.4 percent to 496.8 percent, or to be 68 million yuan to 75 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 15.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased automobile sales volume and increased income from automobile financial service business, insurance broking business, property utilization are the main reasons for the forecast

