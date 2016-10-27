FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-ZYNP sees full year net profit up 0 pct to 15 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 27, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ZYNP sees full year net profit up 0 pct to 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - ZYNP Corp :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 193.0 million yuan to 222.0 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 193.0 million yuan

* The reasons are steady growed North American and European market, expanded passenger car market of Anhui subsidiary, lean production and innovation, increased investment return, as well as strengthened financial management

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iHuukJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
