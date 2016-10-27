BRIEF-Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing signs memorandum of cooperation with Innolux Corporation

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co signed memorandum of cooperation with Taiwan-based firm Innolux Corporation to specify it as strategic cooperation supplier

* Says Innolux Corporation will provide the co with LCD products at the most competitive price

* Says the co's wholly owned unit also signed memorandum of cooperation with a Shenzhen-based internet technology firm for cooperation of intelligent TV manufacturing

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/O8cAUF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)