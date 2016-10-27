FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BUZZ-Shutterfly Inc: Biggest intraday pct gain in more than 2 years
October 27, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

BUZZ-Shutterfly Inc: Biggest intraday pct gain in more than 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Digital imaging company's shares up 11.7 pct at $46.93

** Shares jump as much as 12.7 pct to $47.40, biggest intraday pct gain in more than 2 years

** Company's Q3 revenue beat estimates while adjusted earnings miss

** At least one brokerage raises PT, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies cut PT

** "We note there was investor concern that Amazon's entry into the market would cause the peak Q4 period to suffer, but this does not (yet) appear to be materializing" - RBC Capital analyst

** More than 1.8 mln shares traded, 2.4x 30-day moving avg

** 4 of 10 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold" and 1 "sell"; Median PT $52

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had fallen about 5 pct YTD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
