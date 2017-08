Oct 28 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 5.37 billion yuan to 5.90 billion yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 5.37 billion yuan

* The reasons are steady growth of liquor industry and positive adjustment and transition

