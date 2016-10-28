FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Banpu sees higher coal prices in 2017, aims to buy U.S. shale gas business
October 28, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Thai Banpu sees higher coal prices in 2017, aims to buy U.S. shale gas business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Thai Banpu PCL

* Aims for coal sales of 45.4 million tonnes in 2017, same level as 2016, says CEO Somruedee Chaimongkol

* Expects its average coal prices at $50/tonne in 2016; Q4 sales mostly at spot rates, sees higher prices in 2017

* Expects global average coal prices to be higher than $75 per tonne in 2017 versus $102 now

* Says no plan to boost coal sales volume, focus on cost control

* Says it expects to conclude a deal to buy U.S. shale gas business next year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

