Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citychamp Dartong :

* Says its subsidiary Beijing Haidian Science Park Development Co., Ltd. will sell entire 12.4 percent stake in a Beijing-based science park development company at 609.2 million yuan in total to Beijing Haidian State-Owned Capital Operation and Management Center

