BRIEF-Hankyu REIT to issue totaling 4 bln yen investment corporation bonds

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hankyu REIT Inc :

* Says it plans to issue the second tranche investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.290 percent and maturity date on Nov. 10, 2023

* Says it plans to issue the third tranche investment corporation bonds worth 2 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.9 percent and maturity date on Nov. 10, 2031

* Says subscription date on Oct. 28 and payment date on Nov. 10

* Proceeds to be used for repayment of the first tranche investment corporation bonds

