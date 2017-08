Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion and Accessories Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to be 0 yuan to 50 million yuan

* Says 2015 net loss was 431.9 million yuan

* The reasons are return to main business actively and selling part of non-core business assets

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LgpqL5

