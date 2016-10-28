BRIEF-Fujian Star Net Communication sees 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fujian Star Net Communication Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 288.6 million yuan to 367.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 262.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income, rising sales revenue from the main product, as well as financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the forecast



