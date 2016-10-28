FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fujian Star Net Communication sees 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct
#Communications Equipment
October 28, 2016

BRIEF-Fujian Star Net Communication sees 2016 net profit up 10 pct to 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Fujian Star Net Communication Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 288.6 million yuan to 367.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 262.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income, rising sales revenue from the main product, as well as financial result consolidation of newly merged companies are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Z4Uw2J

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

