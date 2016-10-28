FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shinwa Art Auction says business and capital alliance
October 28, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shinwa Art Auction says business and capital alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd :

* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with Hong Kong-based investment firm and its unit British Virgin Islands-based investment firm on Oct. 28

* Says it to invest in a China-based art investment management firm and to hold 40 percent stake in it

* Says it to issue 330,000 shares of the co (5.44 percent voting rights after issue) to the Hong Kong-based investment firm via private placement on Nov. 14 for 112.9 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z0ulJP

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

