Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lander Sports Development Co Ltd :

* Says a Huangshan investment firm plans to inject capital into the co's wholly owned sports subsidiary

* Says the stake held by the co in the unit to be lowered to 76.92 percent from 100 percent and the Huangshan investment to raise stake to 23.08 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nMbrmc

