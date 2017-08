Oct 28 (Reuters) - O-uccino Inc :

* Says an individual resolved to offer takeover bid (ToB) for up to 645,000 shares (no less than 304,200 shares of the co)

* Says offer price of 807 yen per share, or 520,515,000 yen in total

* Says the ToB period from Oct. 31 to Dec. 2

* Says the individual plans to hold 50.08 percent stake in the co after transaction

* Says settlement to start on Dec. 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9p2IHf

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)