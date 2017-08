Oct 28 (Reuters) - Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 22.0 percent y/y

* Says deadline for it and Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal has been extended to Nov 15

