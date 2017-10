Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mediatek Inc

* Says Q3 consolidated operating income up 7.8 percent q/q at T$7.6 billion ($240.35 million)

* Says Q3 consolidated net income at T$7.8 billion

* Says it expects Q4 consolidated revenue at about T$66.6-72.9 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eYAFm5

($1 = 31.6210 Taiwan dollars)