Oct 31 (Reuters) - DongGuan Winnerway Industrial Zone Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 306.4 percent to 360.7 percent, or to be 190 million yuan to 240 million yuan

* Says 2015 net loss was 92.1 million yuan

* The reasons are effect from boom in Shenzhen real estate sales and investment return from Vanke real estate project

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TMuxXh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)