BRIEF-Better Life Commercial Chain Share sees 2016 net profit down 20 pct to up 10 pct

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 171.1 million yuan to 235.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 213.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased market competition and low market share in Sichuang and Chongqing, as well as costs of platform construction are the main reasons for the forecast

