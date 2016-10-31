FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 2:21 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Better Life Commercial Chain Share sees 2016 net profit down 20 pct to up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 171.1 million yuan to 235.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 213.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased market competition and low market share in Sichuang and Chongqing, as well as costs of platform construction are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RNBXrr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

