October 31, 2016 / 2:57 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Invengo Information Technology sees 2016 net profit up 60 pct to 110 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent, or to be 27.6 million yuan to 36.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 17.3 million yuan

* Comments that the development of international business, the concentrated bidding and acceptance of projects on domestic main business, as well as the construction of internal capital platform, international capital platform and industrial investment platform are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VuzvQS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

