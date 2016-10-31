BRIEF-First Capital Securities offers rights issue plan for 8 bln yuan

Oct 31 (Reuters) - First Capital Securities Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co will issue shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share to its existing shareholders
* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 3 new shares for every 10 shares they hold
* Says the co aims to raise up to 8 billion yuan through the rights issue
* Says the proceeds to be used to raise business scale and increase investment
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/kop9vj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)