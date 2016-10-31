FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2016 / 4:25 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-First Capital Securities offers rights issue plan for 8 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - First Capital Securities Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co will issue shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share to its existing shareholders

* Says shareholders are eligible to purchase up to 3 new shares for every 10 shares they hold

* Says the co aims to raise up to 8 billion yuan through the rights issue

* Says the proceeds to be used to raise business scale and increase investment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/kop9vj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

