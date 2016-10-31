FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shirohato plans business and capital alliance with Odakyu Electric Railway; top shareholder change
October 31, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shirohato plans business and capital alliance with Odakyu Electric Railway; top shareholder change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shirohato Co Ltd :

* Says co forms a business and capital alliance with Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd on Oct. 31

* Co will issue 19.99 percent stake of shares via private placement to Odakyu Electric Railway and raise 501.0 million yen in total on Nov. 18

* Odakyu Electric Railway will raise stake in co to 19.99 percent from 0 percent after private placement, and will be the top shareholder of co

* Says Odakyu Electric Railway actually aims to acquire totaling 20.20 percent stake of shares in co (973,600 shares) via private placement and market trading

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DBUjvV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

