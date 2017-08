Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc :

* Says its unit AGF enters into agreement to acquire licenses trademarks and co-ownership trademark from Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V, at totaling 225 million euro

* To apply for registration of trademarks' transfer on Nov. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sQho3R

