Oct 31 (Reuters) - Renhe Pharmacy Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling unit, a pharmaceutical technology firm, plans to use 16.8 million yuan and 8.4 million yuan to buy 70 percent stake in Shanxi-based medical chain firm and Chengdu-based medical store firm respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/06neio

