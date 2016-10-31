FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Telling Telecommunication Holding sees 2016 net profit up 148.4 pct to 170.3 pct
October 31, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telling Telecommunication Holding sees 2016 net profit up 148.4 pct to 170.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 148.4 percent to 170.3 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 160 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 227.5 million yuan

* Comments that optimized and revitalized asset structure, strengthened operational efficiency, reduced operating cost, as well as the achievement of expected new product sales in distribution business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C2BmDn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

