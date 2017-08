Oct 31 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola West Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into agreement with newly established unit based in Fukuoka to transfer the entire business to the new unit, except the operating management business and asset management business of the group

* Says the new unit is a preparation firm for the integration plan disclosed on Sep. 30

