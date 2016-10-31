FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings sees 2016 net profit up 19.0 pct to 29.3 pct
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
October 31, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings sees 2016 net profit up 19.0 pct to 29.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 19.0 percent to 29.3 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 250 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 193.3 million yuan

* Comments that the performance recording of the subsidiary and the completion of divestiture of non-performing assets, as well as the transfer of equity in subsidiaries are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HPCf6B

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

