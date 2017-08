Oct 31 (Reuters) - J Trust

* Says unit JTRUST ASIA will buy $50 million convertible bonds of Group Lease PPL

* Says interest rate at 5 percent with period of three years and bonds could be converted to 25 million shares (14.3 percent stake) of Group Lease

