BRIEF-Business Brain Showa Ota signs business and capital alliance with Advanced Business Directions Co Ltd
#IT Services & Consulting
October 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Business Brain Showa Ota signs business and capital alliance with Advanced Business Directions Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Business Brain Showa Ota Inc :

* Says it has signed a business and capital alliance with Advanced Business Directions Co Ltd on Oct. 31

* Through the business alliance, the two companies will work together on consultant, joint development and project

* Through the capital alliance, Business Brain Showa Ota to purchase 50 shares (12.5 percent stake) of Advanced Business Directions, at the price of 210,000 yen per share, or 10.5 million yen in all

* Effective date Nov. 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Vo7kbz

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

