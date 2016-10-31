FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-JDL Giken offers ToB for shares in Japan Digital Laboratory
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
October 31, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-JDL Giken offers ToB for shares in Japan Digital Laboratory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd :

* Says a Japan-based firm JDL Giken offered a takeover bid for 20.8 million shares (no less than 10.9 million shares) of Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd

* Offered purchase price at 2,420 yen per share

* Offering period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 20

* Settlement starts on Dec. 28

* JDL Giken is holding 38.64 percent stake of shares (13.1 million shares) in co at present

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qrTvcA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.