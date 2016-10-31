FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Watami unit to co-develop Japanese food business in China mainland with HK firm
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2016 / 9:00 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Watami unit to co-develop Japanese food business in China mainland with HK firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Watami Co Ltd :

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit, Watami International Co.Ltd, plans to jointly develop Japanese food restaurant business in China mainland with HMV Cultural F&B Group limited, a unit of HNA Group International Co Ltd

* Says Watami International Co.Ltd to sell 60 percent stake in its newly established Hong Kong-based unit Watami China Food & Beverage Company Limited to Beautiful Oriental Group limited for 29.1 million yuan

* Says Beautiful Oriental Group limited is wholly owned by HMV Cultural F&B Group limited

* Says the selling effective on Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XbtrxB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.