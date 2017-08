Oct 31 (Reuters) - Guangdong Super Telecom Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 5 percent

* Comments that local branch offices can not make full use of pay-per-view mode to approve workload is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wGFc5S

