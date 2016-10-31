FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-SRA Holdings unit receives judgments regarding lawsuits against Happinet Corp
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SRA Holdings unit receives judgments regarding lawsuits against Happinet Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - SRA Holdings Inc :

* Says the co's unit, Software Research Associates Inc, received judgments of two lawsuits from the Tokyo District Court on Oct. 31

* Case one is the lawsuit filed by the unit against Happinet Corp, on commission payment, and the court ordered Happinet to pay the unit about 22.3 million yen and related interests

* Case two is the lawsuit filed by Happinet against the unit on commission repayment and damages compensation, and the court ordered the unit to pay about 790.3 million yen and related interests to Happinet

* Says three quarters of lawsuit fees will be paid by the unit and the other quarter will be paid by Happinet

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XqbkOv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

