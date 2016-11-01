BRIEF-Japan Hotel Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp :

* Says it will issue its 7th REIT bonds, worth 9 billion yen

* Says annual interest rate of 0.6 percent

* Says subscription period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 28

* Says payment date of Nov. 29, 2016 and maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026

* Says it will issue its 8th REIT bonds, worth 1.1 billion yen

* Says annual interest rate of 0.6 percent

* Says subscription date Nov. 1 and payment date Nov. 29

* Says maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CrGSAm

