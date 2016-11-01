BRIEF-Japan Hotel Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue its 7th REIT bonds, worth 9 billion yen
* Says annual interest rate of 0.6 percent
* Says subscription period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 28
* Says payment date of Nov. 29, 2016 and maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026
* Says it will issue its 8th REIT bonds, worth 1.1 billion yen
* Says annual interest rate of 0.6 percent
* Says subscription date Nov. 1 and payment date Nov. 29
* Says maturity date of Nov. 27, 2026
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CrGSAm
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)