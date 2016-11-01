FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taiwan appoints former economist as Financial Supervisory Commission's vice chairperson
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 4:15 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Taiwan appoints former economist as Financial Supervisory Commission's vice chairperson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government said on Tuesday:

* It has appointed Cheng Cheng-Mount as vice chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission.

* The appointment comes as his predecessor stepped down amid a government probe into Mega Financial Holding after U.S. authorities fined state-run Mega $180 million for money laundering rules breaches at its New York branch.

* Cheng was previously president of Agricultural Bank of Taiwan and an economist with Citibank in Taipei, among others. (Reporting by Faith Hung)

