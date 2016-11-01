FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Gree -Q1 group results
November 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Gree -Q1 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
Nov 1 (Reuters)- 
Gree Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended   6 months to
                  Sep 30, 2016        Sep 30, 2015     Dec 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales               14.91               19.31            30.00
                   (-22.8 pct)         (-24.0 pct)     (-19.9 pct)
  Operating            2.54                4.39             4.00
                   (-42.0 pct)         (-31.2 pct)     (-52.3 pct)
  Recurring            2.57                4.00             4.00
                   (-35.6 pct)         (-50.5 pct)     (-53.0 pct)
  Net                 10.82                2.39            11.50
                  (+352.0 pct)         (-31.1 pct)     (+132.9 pct)
  EPS               46.16 yen           10.25 yen        49.05 yen
  EPS Diluted       46.00 yen           10.19 yen
  Ann Div                               8.00 yen
  -Q2 div                                  NIL
  -Q4 div                               8.00 yen

NOTE - Gree Inc.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T

