REFILE-TABLE-Gree -Q1 group results

(Adds company forecast) Nov 1 (Reuters)- Gree Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Sep 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 14.91 19.31 30.00 (-22.8 pct) (-24.0 pct) (-19.9 pct) Operating 2.54 4.39 4.00 (-42.0 pct) (-31.2 pct) (-52.3 pct) Recurring 2.57 4.00 4.00 (-35.6 pct) (-50.5 pct) (-53.0 pct) Net 10.82 2.39 11.50 (+352.0 pct) (-31.1 pct) (+132.9 pct) EPS 46.16 yen 10.25 yen 49.05 yen EPS Diluted 46.00 yen 10.19 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div 8.00 yen