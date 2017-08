Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wuhan Ddmc Culture Co Ltd :

* Says it to transfer Suzhou-based sports culture communication unit, Nice International Sports Limited, 51 percent stake in Wuhan-based sports investment management unit and 40 percent stake in a Shanghai-based sports development firm to a wholly owned sports development subsidiary

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zCCosX

