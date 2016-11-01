BRIEF-BP Q3 underlying replacement cost profit $933 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* Downstream expect a higher level of turnaround activity compared with Q3, and that industry refining margins will continue to be under pressure in Q4

* Petrochemicals business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $78 million for Q3

* Lubricants business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $370 million for Q3