10 months ago
BRIEF-BP Q3 underlying replacement cost profit $933 mln
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-BP Q3 underlying replacement cost profit $933 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP Plc :

* Downstream expect a higher level of turnaround activity compared with Q3, and that industry refining margins will continue to be under pressure in Q4

* Petrochemicals business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $78 million for Q3

* Lubricants business reported an underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax of $370 million for Q3 Source text for Eikon: For full story, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

