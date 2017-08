Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bota Bio Co Ltd :

* Says it decides to acquire duty free shop from Kim Yang Wu, including entire facilities and management right, to increase sales and enhance competitiveness, on Nov. 1

* Says transaction amount is 5.4 billion won

* Transaction base date is Nov. 18

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/e10rvi

