10 months ago
November 2, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Jinke Property Group raises 4.5 bln yuan in private placement; shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jinke Property Group Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 1.02 billion new shares via private placement and raises around 4.5 billion yuan in total

* Former top shareholder Chongqing Jinke Investment Holding (Group) Co Ltd's stake was diluted to 14.19 percent from 17.53 percent

* A Tianjin property management firm raises stake in co to 16.96 percent from 0 percent, and becomes the top shareholder of co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lfV46N ; goo.gl/xyoolW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

