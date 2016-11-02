BRIEF-Jinke Property Group raises 4.5 bln yuan in private placement; shareholding structure changes

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jinke Property Group Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 1.02 billion new shares via private placement and raises around 4.5 billion yuan in total

* Former top shareholder Chongqing Jinke Investment Holding (Group) Co Ltd's stake was diluted to 14.19 percent from 17.53 percent

* A Tianjin property management firm raises stake in co to 16.96 percent from 0 percent, and becomes the top shareholder of co

