Nov 2 (Reuters) - EstechPharma Co Ltd :

* Says it received cancellation of MRI contrast medium(GDT) export contract, from Agfa HealthCare, on Oct. 31

* Says Agfa HealthCare acquired original contractor Insight Agents

* Says canceled contract amount is 7.68 billion won

