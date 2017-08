Nov 2 (Reuters) - Infraware Inc :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Polaris Office, an office software firm, for operating efficiency improvement

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and its subsidiary

* Merger effective date is Dec. 6 and expected registered date is Dec. 6

