BRIEF-Sharp plans sale of shares in unit SBC to NTT DATA CORP

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp :

* Says co plans to sell 48,896 shares of Sharp's sub-subsidiary, Sharp Business Computer Software Inc (SBC), which is owned indirectly by Sharp through its subsidiary, Sharp Business Solutions Corporation (SBS), and to form an alliance with NTT Data regarding the operation of SBC

* SBS's ratio of voting rights in SBC will be lowered to 20 percent down from 100 percent after transaction

* Transaction amount is 2.45 billion yen and date of share transfer is Jan. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GvmTtg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)