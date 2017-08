Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd

* Says it agrees to buy 51 percent stake each in EBA Investments (Advisory) Ltd's property consulting, asset management firms for 1.5 billion yuan ($222.02 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fheZSf

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7563 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)