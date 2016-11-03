BRIEF-NTT Data closes acquisition of dell services

Nov 3 (Reuters) - NTT Data Corp :
* Says it completed acquisition of above 98 percent (with base of acquisition amount of assets) of Dell Services via group companies on Nov. 2
* Says the newly acquired business including Dell Systems Crop, Dell Technology & Solutions Ltd, Del Service Pte Ltd and IT services related business with concentration on North America
* Says total acquisition price is $3,039 million and advisory cost is about $36 million
