BRIEF-NTT Data closes acquisition of dell services

Nov 3 (Reuters) - NTT Data Corp :

* Says it completed acquisition of above 98 percent (with base of acquisition amount of assets) of Dell Services via group companies on Nov. 2

* Says the newly acquired business including Dell Systems Crop, Dell Technology & Solutions Ltd, Del Service Pte Ltd and IT services related business with concentration on North America

* Says total acquisition price is $3,039 million and advisory cost is about $36 million

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CfICDX

