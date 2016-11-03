BRIEF-Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics updates on acquisition plan for stake in AMD Suzhou and AMD Bincheng

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 49.48 percent stake in a Nantong-based investment firm and 47.63 percent stake in another Nantong-based investment firm, via share issue
* Says co plans to issue new shares via private placement and aims to raise 969 million yuan in total to fund acquisition
* 49.48 percent stake and 47.63 percent stake in two investment firms acquired will be a stake holding platform, which essentially as the ultimate aim for acquisition of AMD Suzhou and AMD Bincheng
